Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Woodland's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

Woodland hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.