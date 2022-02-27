  • Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Gary Woodland makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland rolls in 37-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Gary Woodland makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.