  • Garrick Higgo shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo chips it close to set up birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.