Garrick Higgo shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 66th at 7 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Higgo's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.