Dylan Wu shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

Dylan Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wu's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.