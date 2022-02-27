  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Dylan Frittelli holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli holes bunker shot for eagle at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Dylan Frittelli holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 18th hole.