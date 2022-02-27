Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

Frittelli his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Frittelli chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.