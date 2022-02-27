Denny McCarthy putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Denny McCarthy hit his 74 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.