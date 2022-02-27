  • Denny McCarthy putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy wedges it tight to set up birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.