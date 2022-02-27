Davis Riley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Davis Riley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Riley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Riley hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.