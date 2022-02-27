David Lipsky shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lipsky's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.