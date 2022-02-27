Danny Willett posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the Honda Classic

Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Willett finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Danny Willett had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Willett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.