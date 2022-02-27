Daniel Berger shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic

Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day in 4th at 7 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.