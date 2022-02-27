-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger chips in for birdie at Honda
In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Daniel Berger chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day in 4th at 7 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.
