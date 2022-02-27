  • Daniel Berger shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Daniel Berger chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger chips in for birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Daniel Berger chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.