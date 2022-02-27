Curtis Thompson shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Thompson tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.