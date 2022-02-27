Christiaan Bezuidenhout posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the Honda Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Bezuidenhout at 2 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.