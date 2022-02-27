  • Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Chris Kirk makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk closes with birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Chris Kirk makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.