Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 7th at 3 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kirk his second shot was a drop and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.