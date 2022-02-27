Chase Seiffert shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at even-par for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Seiffert's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Seiffert to 1 over for the round.