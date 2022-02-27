Cameron Young putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Young's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Young chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Young at 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Young had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Young's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Young's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.