Callum Tarren shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Tarren's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Tarren had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Tarren's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Tarren hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.