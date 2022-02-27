C.T. Pan rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pan finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, C.T. Pan's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Pan's 186 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.