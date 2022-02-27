-
C.T. Pan rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan sinks birdie putt from just off the green at Honda
In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pan finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, C.T. Pan's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Pan's 186 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
