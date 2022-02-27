Brooks Koepka putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Brooks Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Koepka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Koepka at 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.