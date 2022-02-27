Strong putting brings Bronson Burgoon an even-par round four of the Honda Classic

Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 66th at 7 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Bronson Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Burgoon had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Burgoon's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.