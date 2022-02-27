Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard got to the green in 2 and sunk a 41-foot putt to save par. This put Stuard at 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.