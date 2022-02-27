Brian Gay shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Honda Classic

Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Gay at 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Gay chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Gay had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 under for the round.

Gay hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 70-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 under for the round.