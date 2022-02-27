Brett Drewitt putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Brett Drewitt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Drewitt finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Brett Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brett Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.