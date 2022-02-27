Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.