Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Horschel's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.