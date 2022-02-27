Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Haas hit his 103 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Haas's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Haas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.