Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Beau Hossler's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hossler his second shot was a drop and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.