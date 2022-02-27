Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 72nd at 12 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Cook's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cook had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.