Andrew Kozan shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

Andrew Kozan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kozan finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Kozan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kozan to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kozan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Kozan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kozan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kozan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kozan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kozan's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kozan to 2 over for the round.