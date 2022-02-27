Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Smalley's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.