Alex Noren putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Alex Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Alex Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Noren's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.