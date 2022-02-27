Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

Adam Svensson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Svensson at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Svensson's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 123 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.