Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Svensson chips in for birdie at Honda
In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Adam Svensson chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
Adam Svensson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Svensson at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Svensson's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 123 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.
