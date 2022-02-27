Aaron Rai shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Rai hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 66th at 7 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Rai got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Rai's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.