William McGirt shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

William McGirt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, McGirt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 5 over for the round.