Vaughn Taylor shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Taylor his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.