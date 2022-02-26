  • Vaughn Taylor shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Vaughn Taylor makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

