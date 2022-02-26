Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.