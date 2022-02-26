Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 5 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Pendrith had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Pendrith missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Pendrith to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 4 over for the round.