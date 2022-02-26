Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 136 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Jaeger to 5 over for the round.