  • Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Shane Lowry makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry holes 11-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Shane Lowry makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.