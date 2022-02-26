Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Honda Classic

Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, and Kurt Kitayama; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lowry's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Lowry had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.