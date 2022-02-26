Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Straka reached the green in 4 and rolled a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.