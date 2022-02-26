Sam Stevens shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Sam Stevens hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Stevens's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stevens hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stevens at 1 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Stevens suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stevens at 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 3 over for the round.