Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.