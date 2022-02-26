Ryan Palmer shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 68th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Palmer at 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Palmer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Palmer to 5 over for the round.