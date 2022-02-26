Russell Knox shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Knox had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Knox's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knox to 5 over for the round.