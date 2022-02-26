Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Sabbatini had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Sabbatini suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 17th, Sabbatini suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.