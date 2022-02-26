Roger Sloan shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Roger Sloan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Sloan's 92 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.