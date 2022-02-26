11-over 81 by Robert Streb in third round of the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 72nd at 12 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Streb got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Streb his second shot went 26 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 7 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 8 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 9 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 10 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Streb's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.