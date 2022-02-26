Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Honda Classic

Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Fowler's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.