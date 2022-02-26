Rick Lamb shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Honda Classic

Rick Lamb hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Lamb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lamb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Lamb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Lamb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lamb to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lamb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to even-par for the round.