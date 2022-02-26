Peter Uihlein shoots 8-over 78 in round three of the Honda Classic

Peter Uihlein hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 68th at 7 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Uihlein had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Uihlein's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Uihlein's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Uihlein's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Uihlein's tee shot went 309 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 165 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Uihlein to 6 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 8 over for the round.