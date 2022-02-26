Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic

Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Rodgers had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.