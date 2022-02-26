Nick Watney putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Honda Classic

In his third round at the Honda Classic, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, and Shane Lowry are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Nick Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Watney's 191 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Watney his second shot was a drop and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.